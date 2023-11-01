Raiders Reacts Week 9: What is your confidence in the Raiders direction?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the headlines with the firing of Josh McDaniels. Mark Davis announced late last night, waking Raider Nation out of their slumbers.

After the offensive performance on Monday, the writing was on the wall for McDaniel's regime. He was brought in as an offensive guru, and the Raiders haven't scored more than 20 points on offense. Only a safety from Maxx Crosby helped them cross 20 points.

In this week's SB Nation Reacts, we check the pulse of Raider Nation. What is your confidence in the team going forward? Last week, it hit an all-time low of 2%. However, after the firing, more fans might be excited about the future.