 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raiders November news tracker

All the latest NFL news and rumors

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Detroit Lions
Davante Adams
Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

November 1

8:31 a.m.: The New York Jets wanted Davante Adams. The Raiders said no. And the Saints almost dealt for Hunter Renfrow.

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...