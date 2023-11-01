 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders fire Josh McDaniels: Meet the interim replacements

Get to know Raiders’ leadership for rest of season

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Antonio Pierce
The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. Here is a look at the interim replacements:

Head coach

Antonio Pierce

He is in his second season with the team. He was the linebackers coach. Pierce reportedly was picked over other assistants such as defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan was because he is so respected by the roster. Pierce was a Super Bowl-winning linebacker with the New York Giants (who the Raiders’ face Sunday in his debut). Pierce,45, was the associate head coach at Arizona State in 2020-21. His only head-coaching experience was at Long Beach Poly High School from 2014-17.

General manager:

Champ Kelly

Kelly, 43, was hired as Ziegler’s assistant last year. Kelly interviewed for the job before Ziegler was hired. He was in Denver’s front office from 2008-14 and was with Chicago from 2015-21 ending his time there before going to Las Vegas as assistant director of player personnel.

Offensive coordinator:

Bo Hardegree

Hardegree, 39, was hired by McDaniels as quarterbacks coach last year. he’s been in the NFL since 2014. He was with McDaniels in New England in 2021.

