Raiders fire Josh McDaniels: Meet the interim replacements

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. Here is a look at the interim replacements:

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus and @nflnetwork: A big reason for the #Raiders’ appointing Antonio Pierce interim head coach was the respect he has from players across the roster, not just. If you’ve followed Pierce’s playing and coaching career, that’s nothing new. pic.twitter.com/y9TdkK76M8 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 1, 2023

Head coach

Antonio Pierce

He is in his second season with the team. He was the linebackers coach. Pierce reportedly was picked over other assistants such as defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan was because he is so respected by the roster. Pierce was a Super Bowl-winning linebacker with the New York Giants (who the Raiders’ face Sunday in his debut). Pierce,45, was the associate head coach at Arizona State in 2020-21. His only head-coaching experience was at Long Beach Poly High School from 2014-17.

General manager:

Champ Kelly

Kelly, 43, was hired as Ziegler’s assistant last year. Kelly interviewed for the job before Ziegler was hired. He was in Denver’s front office from 2008-14 and was with Chicago from 2015-21 ending his time there before going to Las Vegas as assistant director of player personnel.

Offensive coordinator:

Bo Hardegree

Hardegree, 39, was hired by McDaniels as quarterbacks coach last year. he’s been in the NFL since 2014. He was with McDaniels in New England in 2021.