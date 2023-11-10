Raiders-Jets Week 10: 5 things to watch

The 4-5 Las Vegas Raiders host the 4-4 New York Jets in Week 10 on Sunday night (5:20 p.m. PT kickoff). Here’s five keys to a victory for the Raiders:

Stop the run:

The Jets’ offense revolves around the ground game. We all know the Raiders’ run defense can get manhandled in the running game, especially when it has issues tackling. Breece Hall is a home-run hitter. The Raiders have to make sure he doesn’t take over.

Contain defensive front:

The Jets have been competitive after Aaron Rodgers’ Week 1 injury because they play defense extremely well. It starts with Quinnen Williams, who the Raiders wanted to draft in 2019, and mates up front. The Raiders’ offensive line has been up-and-down when it comes to pass protection. Makes sure Williams and company don’t wreck shop is paramount.

Make him be bad Zach Wilson:

The Jets’ quarterback has been spotty and sometimes, downright awful as he was Monday night against the Chargers. But when he is playing with confidence, he actually does have ability to make plays and he has made some. If the Raiders’ defense allows Wilson to get comfortable, he could burn the Raiders.

Contain Garrett Wilson:

If Zach Wilson is cooking, then it probably means his standout wide receiver Garrett Wilson is rolling. This is a quality player who has a knack for getting open. He’s one of the better wide receivers the Raiders will see up to this point in the season. Keeping him from taking over will go a long way for Las Vegas.

Win turnover battle:

Winning the turnover battle didn’t help in Detroit, but it’s always a good idea especially when the game is expected to be tight. The Raiders’ defense has had some nice moments this season. it needs to happen again and the offense needs to keep the turnovers at a minimum if the Raiders are going to beat the Jets.