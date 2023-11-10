 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Community pulse: Does home-field advantage matter?

Fans still play a role in impacting games

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders vs Detroit Lions
Raiders fans
Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In recent years, it seems throughout the NFL that playing at home has been less of an advantage as it used to.

It’s gotten to the point the road team is favored to win as much as the home squad.

So we used our Tuesday Community question this week to get the feelings of this community on the subject. this question was does home-field advantage matter?

We got some excellent questions and, of course, most were related to the Raiders where they have seen opposing fans often take over Allegiant Stadium since they moved from Oakland, where they enjoyed an unique home-field advantage.

Here are some of your responses:

njccc
It can help, but it won't help a bad team very much. Best Home Field Advantage: A good team. The first and second Oak. stints show you that with Al in his heyday when there wasn't even a black hole in the first to when he was more so in decline, and then in decline for the second stint where there were two black holes in the second aside from Gru years and '16. With our situation, be a better team, then more wins, more Silver and Blacker in the crowd. From what I saw in vids and pics, there seemed to be a lot of that in the stadium this last game after AP asked the nation to show out. You still saw some blue but not looked like a lot more S&B.
njccc
It can help, but it won't help a bad team very much. Best Home Field Advantage: A good team. The first and second Oak. stints show you that with Al in his heyday when there wasn't even a black hole in the first to when he was more so in decline, and then in decline for the second stint where there were two black holes in the second aside from Gru years and '16. With our situation, be a better team, then more wins, more Silver and Blacker in the crowd. From what I saw in vids and pics, there seemed to be a lot of that in the stadium this last game after AP asked the nation to show out. You still saw some blue but not looked like a lot more S&B.
BrotherJsaysYUCK
Yeah, that was a huge missed opportunity to lean into what the fan base loves. A f*cking nightclub instead of the Black Hole?? Another dumb decision.
Desair711
When it's 50/50 at every fkn "home" game, it's hard to tell.
njccc
I've been in 99 to 95% situation in favor of home team, 90K rowdies for LSU games at 7 PM starts. Still had a live Tiger in cage in front of opposing team's entrance. When the team is not good, it doesn't matter too much. It didn't for LSU football from about '89 to '95. Before that I caught a good streak in late 80's, team was good for several of those years. Fun!
Bloodylimey
Home Field Advantage?
Of course it matters, you see the players responding to the crowd, and don't forget how a loud crowd can throw off the snap count.
GA.Gunslinger
It really depends on the team. The greatest home field advantage the Raiders have is in SoFi.

Thanks again for your thoughts.

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines and we have another community question for you Tuesday.

Cheers and happy weekend.

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...