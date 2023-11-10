Raiders-Jets Week 10: Opportunity for another big sack game

There was a lot to remember about the Las Vegas Raiders’ 30-6 home win over the New York Giants in Week 9.

It was a party in all regards and one of the reason was that the Raiders, whose overall pass-rush has been underwhelming (besides the effort of star Maxx Crosby, of course) exploded in the game. The Raiders had eight sacks in the game. It was their highest sack total since 20-10. That’s 13 long years.

So, that’s rare. But the truth is, the Raiders are facing another big opportunity to pile up more sacks Sunday night when the New York Jets stumble into Allegiant Stadium (kickoff is et for 5:20 p.m. PT).

Like their New York NFC counterpart the Giants allowed eight sacks in Week 9, so did the Jets against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night in a 27-6 defeat. The Jets’ offense line (and offense in general is a mess and right tackle Billy Turner may miss the game with a hand injury.

So, Crosby, who had three sacks against the Giants, and now has 9.5 sacks in nine games (tied for the second most in the NFL) has another chance for a huge game.

This week, Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham discussed the unit’s effort level, which resulted in the big-sack performance Sunday.

“Starts with the players, first and foremost. In terms of executing their assignments and the game plan for that game, they did a good job with that,” Graham said. “But the thing that stands out the most when you look at all the pressures was the effort, just the guys’ relentless pursuit to the ball. They were hungry to get to the football. And I would say, again, I can’t give you the exact number, but a lot of sacks throughout this league starts with the effort of those players playing really hard on each play and making the play. That’s where a lot of sacks come in this league. And a combination of that and obviously on the back end, sacks aren’t possible without the coverage. That’s all tied together. So, again, it’s all about team defense, knowing the coverage and the rush all being tied together.”

Let’s see if the Raiders’ pass-rush can come up big again in what seems to be a golden opportunity to keep the sack party going.