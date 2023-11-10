Raiders-Jets: Best prop bets, be prepared for a low-scoring affair

While the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense has momentum heading into their Week 10 Sunday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets, the Jets’ defense is one of the best in the league and could cause problems for the Raiders. Also, New York’s offense hasn’t been much to speak of this season, so expect a low-scoring affair that will impact this week’s prop bets.

Kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. PT on Sunday and the game will air on NBC. Below is a look at Silver and Black Pride’s best prop bets for the matchup and all odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Jets Best Prop Bets

Largest lead, under 13.5 points (-115)

With how much both offenses have struggled and how well both defenses have played this season, I really don’t see one team pulling away from the other. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if neither squad even scores 14 points! While the Raiders are riding the high of a 30-point outing, some regression should be expected this week, especially against a Jets defense that ranks tied for eighth when it comes to points allowed per game. And then, Zach Wilson...

Jets, under 1.5 total touchdowns (+130)

New York has scored fewer than two touchdowns in each of its last three games. The last time they crossed that threshold was Week 5 against the Denver Broncos when running back Breece Hall scored a late touchdown on a fluke play via a fumble return. In their eight games this season, the Jets have been under this mark five times and this is where the plus money is, so it sounds like a pretty good bet to me. A defensive or special teams touchdown is the biggest thing that makes me worried here.

Raiders, under 17.5 points (-105)

While the Raiders’ offense looked much better with Bo Hardegree and Aidan O’Connell leading the way, the Jets’ defense is a different story. They have talent on all three levels with multiple All-Pros and/or Pro Bowlers which will give Las Vegas’ offense some trouble. Also, Hardegree and O’Connell did benefit from the Giants having no or very little information on them and the Jets now have at least one game to build their scouting report on. I still think the Raiders can win the game, but I’m expecting a final score in the ballpark of 17-10.