Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby believes, ‘there’s nobody doing what I’m doing’

The Las Vegas Raiders have overachieved on defense this season. They are in the middle of the pack in most categories after having low expectations going into 2023.

Their leader, Maxx Crosby, is setting a standard for the defensive side of the ball. Crosby has 9.5 sacks on the season, and PFF has him leading the league in total pressures. He is making the case for defensive player of the year when you factor in his run defense.

On the latest Bussin' With The Boys Podcast, Crosby was asked about comparisons to T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett. He praised both players before discussing how he stands out from the big three.

"There's nobody doing what I'm doing. As far as how many snaps I'm playing and doing it at a high level. Disrupting the run-and-pass game. I feel like that separates me from everyone else"

Crosby is right that nobody is doing what he is doing. Crosby never comes off the field, while Garrett and Watt have better rotations to keep them fresh. It is not the case for Crosby, who keeps his motor going despite the number of snaps he plays.

With eight games left in the season, The Raiders must pull off wins to keep Crosby in the race. However, Crosby's motor won't allow him to slow down, and he should solidify his position as a top-three edge defender.

