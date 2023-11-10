SB Nation Reacts: 90 percent of Raiders fans have confidence in the teams direction

The Las Vegas Raiders are riding high after their first blowout victory. Their 30-6 win over the New York Giants set the tone for what changes Pierce brought.

The offense and defense played complementary football for the first time this year. The offense scored 24 points in the first half, building a lead that defense would not give up. Aidan O’Connell displayed poise executing the offense, and the running game showed life after abysmal performances.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask your confidence in the team’s direction. It rose to 76% this past week after being down to 2% in Week 8. Will it continue to grow? The answer is yes with 90% of Raiders fans believing in the teams direction.

The win vs. the Giants has Raider Nation pumped for the future. The game this week could have fans ready to crown Pierce as the next head coach. Hopefully, they can pull off a victory.