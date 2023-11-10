Kolton Miller doubtful to play Sunday against Jets

The Las Vegas Raiders are dealing with one of their most significant injury issues of the season so far as standout left tackle Kolton Miller is listed as doubtful to play in Sunday night’s home game against the New York Jets (kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. PT).

Miller missed his third straight day of practice with a shoulder injury. Miller has had a strong season and is the anchor of Las Vegas’ offensive line.

If he can’t play, the Raiders will feel his loss because the Jets boost a strong defensive front. The Raiders could use Jermaine Eluemunor or Thayer Munford (they have both played right tackle) or they can insert backup left tackle Justin Herron in Miller’s place. This would be just Miller’s fourth missed game in his six-season NFL career with the Raiders.

No practice today for Kolton Miller, he is doubtful for @Raiders game against the Jets on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/BhWiH5uUKX — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) November 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Divine Deablo is on pace to play because he has no injury designation. He practiced on a limited basis for the past two days after missing the past two games with ankle injury.

Starting cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) and fullback Jakob Johnson (concussion) are listed as questionable. Peters has practiced the past two days on a limited basis and Johnson practiced Friday on a limited basis, so they both have a chance to play.