Silver Minings: Raiders-Jets predictions

There was a lot of grumbling when the NFL and NBC didn’t flex out Sunday’s Las Vegas Raiders’ home game against the New York Jets out of the “Sunday Night Football.”

Yet, as it turns out, there is some pretty good intrigue about this game. Actually, I can’t wait to watch it.

The Raiders, of course, looked like a completely different team in Week 9 as they dismantled the visiting New York Giants 30-6 in Week 9 in the first game since Antonio Pierce became the interim head coach, replacing the fired Josh McDaniels.

We shall see if the Raiders can continue the emotional high and solid play against the Jets, who like the Giants, struggle on offense.

I think it’s going to be a close game, but I’m rolling with Peirce keeping up the good times.

Raiders 17, Jets 16

Now, it’s your turn.

In other Raiders’ news: