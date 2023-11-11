Former Raiders cornerback D.J. Hayden dies at 33

Former Raiders’ cornerback D.J. Hayden was one of six people killed in a car collision near downtown Houston early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports including from ESPN.

Hayden reportedly died with former University of Houston teammate Zach McMillan in the collision. Hayden was 33 years old.

Tragic news to report this morning: I can confirm from multiple sources that former Houston football players D.J. Hayden and Zach McMillan were among those killed in a collision early Saturday morning in Houston.

Hayden was a former first-round pick of the @Raiders in 2013 who… pic.twitter.com/CHwheE65lh — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) November 11, 2023

The Raiders drafted Hayden with the No. 12 overall draft pick in 2013 out of Houston. Hayden played four seasons with the Raiders before leaving to the Detroit Lions in free agency in 2017. He played a total of nine NFL seasons, retiring after the 2021 season with Washington. He also played three seasons with Jacksonville.

Hayden played in 45 games for the Oakland Raiders with 25 starts.

Hayden was an inspirational story when he was drafted. He overall college practice injury in which his heart was injured and he nearly died. His recovery was well documented and inspired many people.

In 2012 D.J. Hayden suffered an injury to his heart after a collision in practice that should have killed him. Paramedics and doctors saved his life. Heading into the 2013 draft I had the opportunity to tell his remarkable story of survival and profile his incredible spirit. It… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 11, 2023

Our condolences go out to his friends and family.