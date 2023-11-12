Raiders-Jets recap: Las Vegas survives close game

It wasn’t pretty, but the Las Vegas Raiders pulled out a 16-12 win over the New York Jets on Sunday night.

Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records: The Las Vegas Raiders are 5-5. The New York Jets are 4-5.

What it means:

The Raiders, who have the second easiest schedule in the NFL this season, are back to .500 and are 2-0 under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. There is a lot of work to do, but the Raiders are in the playoff chase.

Turning point:

The Raiders’ defense saved its third game with a late turnover as linebacker Robert Spillane intercepted a terrible pass by New York quarterback Zach Wilson deep in Las Vegas territory late in the game.

Injury report:

Raiders’ starting cornerback Amik Robertson suffered a concussion in the second quarter and was ruled out. Rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett took his place. Bennett was shaken up in the fourth quarter.

What’s next: The Raiders visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Kickoff is 10 a.m. PT.