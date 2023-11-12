Raiders vs. Jets: How to watch, kickoff, TV channel, live stream, odds and more

This game doesn’t have the same appeal that it would have had Aaron Rodgers not been lost for the season In Week 1.

It was going to be the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s first game in Las Vegas and it would have been the first time he opposed close friend and former Green Bay Packers’ teammate, Raiders’ star Davante Adams.

Yet, both teams still trying to stay relevant in the AFC, so there’s plenty of reasons to tune in.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 4-5, the Jets are 4-4.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023

Time: 5:20 p.m. PT

Channel: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collingsworth, Melissa Stark

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice inside Allegiant Stadium.

Betting: Jets -1,5, 36 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

