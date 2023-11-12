 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders-Jets inactives: Kolton Miller is out Sunday night

The Raiders will be without standout left tackle

By Bill Williamson
Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders
Kolton Miller
Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

As expected, the Las Vegas Raiders are dealing with one of their most significant injury issues of the season so far as standout left tackle Kolton Miller will not play in Sunday night’s home game against the New York Jets (kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. PT).

Miller missed his third straight day of practice with a shoulder injury Friday and was listed as doubtful on the injury report. He was ruled out Sunday. Miller has had a strong season and is the anchor of Las Vegas’ offensive line.

The Raiders will feel his loss because the Jets boost a strong defensive front. The Raiders could use Jermaine Eluemunor or Thayer Munford (they have both played right tackle) or they can insert backup left tackle Justin Herron in Miller’s place. Brandon Parker, signed to the practice squad this week, was activated for the game.

This is just Miller’s fourth missed game in his six-season NFL career with the Raiders.

Starting cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) and fullback Jakob Johnson (concussion) were both listed as questionable. Peters is active, while Johnson is missing his second straight game.

Here are the Raiders’ other inactive players:

