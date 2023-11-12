Silver Minings: Raiders activate Brandon Parker from practice squad

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing to battle with the New York Jets on Sunday Night. However, They might be without their starting left tackle, Kolton Miller, struggling with a shoulder injury.

That means Jermaine Eluemunor will move to the left tackle and Thayer Munford to the right. The Raiders will need depth at the position behind them in case of injuries to either player.

Raiders signed Brandon Parker to the practice squad earlier in the week. Parker played five seasons with the Raiders, getting hurt in training camp in 2022. With the injuries to the offensive line, he was activated for the game vs. the Jets.

Parker wasn't successful as a Raider, which could be why he was available. When he started for the Raiders in 2021, it didn't produce results to keep him in the lineup. Hopefully, he won't see the field on Sunday unless it is for specific running game packages.

In other Raiders links: