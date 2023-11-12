Raiders open as 10-point underdogs Week 11 vs the Miami Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders are 5-5 after winning a victory vs. the New York Jets. The 16-12 win is the second in a row for Antonio Pierce as the team builds a new culture.

Where Pierce has made his mark is the physicality of the defense and offense. The Raiders have been over 100 yards rushing the past two weeks and held Breece Hall to 2.2 yards per carry.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 11 action, with the Raiders opening as 10-point underdogs on the road against the Miami Dolphins next Sunday with an O/U of 47.5.

Week 11 has multiple teams on a bye week. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the San Francisco 49ers as 10.5-point favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Dolphins

Moneyline: Raiders +360, Dolphins -470

Opening point spread: -10

Opening point total: 47.5

For the full list of Week 11 opening odds around the league, visit our friends at DK Nation.