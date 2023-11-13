Raiders Week 11 opponent: Coverage leading up to game against Miami Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders play their 11th game Sunday at the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PT. This is the place to check out our weekly coverage of the Week 10 game. Let’s start by getting to know the Dolphins:

Record:

The Dolphins, the Raiders’ fourth and final AFC East opponent this season, are 6-3 and lead their division. They had their bye in Week 10 after losing 21-14 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany in Week 9. They are one of the better opponents the Raiders will face this season in which they’ve played many weak opponents.

Extra rest:

Not only are the Dolphins coming off their bye week, but the Raiders, who haven’t had their bye yet, played Sunday night and have a long trip to South Florida facing them.

Old friends reunion:

The Raiders will see former players, fullback Alex Ingold and guard Lester Cotton on Sunday. Ingold was a popular member of the Raiders from 2019-21 and Cotton was a reserve in 2019 and 21-22.

That guy again:

The Dolphins’ offense features star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was a Raiders’ killer from 2016-21 when he was with the Chiefs. here we go again.

The Last meeting:

The Raiders beat the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime on September 26, 2021. This will be the Raiders’ first game in Miami since the Dolphins won 28-20 on September 23, 2018.