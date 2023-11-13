Raiders-Jets recap: What they’re saying, Robert Spillane seals Antonio Pierce’s second win

The game as a whole was certainly a snooze fest but the Las Vegas Raiders found a way to make Sunday Night Football against the New York Jets exciting at the end.

Linebacker Robert Spillane came up big for his position coach and the Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce with an interception from Zach Wilson—Spillane’s team-leading third pick on the year—late in the fourth quarter right as the Jets entered the red zone.

Las Vegas’ defense came up big once again as sacks from Spillane and Malcolm Koonce and swatting away five passes helped keep New York out of the end zone all night and helped Pierce earn his second win in many tries.

Meanwhile, the Raiders' offense struggled to get much going against one of the league’s best defenses. But running back Josh Jacobs led the way by cracking triple-digit rushing yards for the first time all year and having his most productive game of the season for the second week in a row with 27 carries for 116 yards.

Also, Rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell certainly had his ups and downs but did manage to limit his mistakes and found fellow rookie, tight end Michael Mayer in the end zone for the game’s only touchdown, the first of Mayer’s career.

Below are a few of the highlights from the post-game press conferences and posts on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier this week, Spillane talked about how he won’t be slowed down by a broken hand and how his hand is a long way away from his heart. Well, I guess his heart is what made that pick then, and he was fired up after it, as you can see.

Spillane also made some history on Sunday night.

LB Robert Spillane now has 1.0 sack and one interception on the day, the first #Raiders defender since 2016 (Khalil Mack, 11/27/16 vs. CAR) to record 1.0+ sack and 1+ interception in a single game.

Pierce addressing the team in the locker room, brick by brick!

At 5-5, are the Raiders back in the playoff hunt?

Davante Adams seems happier over the last couple of weeks...

Davante Adams dancing in the #Raiders locker room after another win…



Where this man was a few weeks ago to where he is now is like that of two different people.

As is tradition, the victory plunge!

It's time for the Raiders Victory Plunge

Bo Jackson apparently gave Josh Jacobs some advice.

Bo Jackson talked to Josh Jacobs this week and told him:

"Run a motherf***er over."



“Run a motherf***er over.”#Raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/xVeS7s4sps — Logan Reever (@loganreever) November 13, 2023

Two weeks with Pierce as head coach, two victory cigar parties in the locker room.

