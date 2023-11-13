Broncos-Bills MNF: Open thread and gambling picks

This may be a difficult pill for some Las Vegas Raiders fans to swallow, but Raider Nation should be pulling for the Denver Broncos to upset the Buffalo Bills tonight on Monday Night Football.

The Raiders are back in the thick of the AFC Wild Card race at 5-5, and they could use a loss from the 5-4 Bills to help even out the standings, especially since Buffalo owns the tiebreaker over Las Vegas.

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. If putting some money on Denver can help you justify rooting for a division rival, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering gambling lines and prop bets for tonight’s contest as the spread, total and moneylines are below.

Spread: BUF -7.5

O/U: 47

BUF ML: -345

DEN ML: +275

The injury report for tonight is fairly short as the Broncos only had two players on it all week—edge Baron Browning (wrist) and guard Ben Powers (ankle)—but both were full participants in practice and are good to go for the game.

For the Bills, they’ll be without safety Micah Hyde (neck/stinger) and cornerback Christian Benford (hamstring) while linebacker Terrel Bernard is questionable. Quarterback Josh Allen (right shoulder) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (back) were both listed during the week, but appear to be playing with no game status listed on the report.

The weather in Buffalo will be decent for this time of year, a low of 44 degrees with a nine percent chance of rain and winds up to 10 mph, according to DraftKings Nation.

