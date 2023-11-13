Why Jack Jones may end up with the Raiders

The New England Patriots are waiving 2022 fourth-round draft pick, cornerback Jack Jones and there are reasons to believe he could end up with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Why?

Antonio Pierce.

Jones, 25, played for Pierce at Long Beach Poly High School and then played at Arizona State from 2019-21 when Pierce was the associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He went to USC out of high school but was dismissed from the program.

Clearly, there is a connection between the two and that warrants reason to believe they could reunite in the NFL now that Jones, who Pierce has said he has known since he was 13, will be available.

Jones, who has two starts in 18 games, has had a rocky tenure in the NFL since the Patriots drafted him, which was considered a gamble at the time.

Jones, who is talented, was arrested at Boston’s Logan Airport in June on gun charges. They were later dropped after he agreed to a year’s probation. He was suspended for the final two games of his rookie season while on injured reserve and he missed a team curfew earlier this month.

So, there are red flags that come with Jones. But if Pierce vouches for him, the Raiders could try to attempt to salvage the career of a talented player at a premium position. He will be eligible to be claimed this week. If he is not claimed, he could be signed as a free agent or to a practice squad.