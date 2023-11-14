Silver Minings: Raiders are one of oldest teams in league

Geez, did Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler do a number on the Las Vegas Raiders.

The fired head coach-general manager tandem have left the franchise in bad shape. Not only did they inherit a playoff team that regressed badly on the field, but they made the squad old.

According to a recent study by ESPN, the Raiders are one of the oldest teams in the NFL this season. They study is based off of snap counts during this season and the results show the Raiders are the fifth oldest team based on old-field play in the 2023 season.

Here ESPN’s results:

Snap-adjusted age so far for 2023



Five oldest teams: Saints, Eagles, Broncos, 49ers, Raiders



Five youngest teams: Packers, Giants, Bears, Colts, Cardinals pic.twitter.com/T8CrN9gNNP — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 4, 2023

McDaniels and Ziegler had no plan. First, they wanted go all in and then they wanted to younger. The end result was they got worse and older and there is a mess to came up in the days after their dismissal.

In other Raiders’ news: