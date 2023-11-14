Raiders-Dolphins: It’s Tyreek Hill time again

Well, 2022 was a nice break for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Yet, here we are again.

The Raiders have to face Tyreek Hill again.

Not ideal, but trying to contain Hill will be a major key for the Raiders on Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins (kickoff is set for 10 a.m. PT).

Hill, who was traded to the Dolphins by the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the 2022 season, is having a huge year for Miami. The gamebreaker has 69 receptions for 1,076 yards and eight touchdown catches this season and is considered a legitimate NFL MVP candidate.

Before he was traded, Hill was notorious for killing the Raiders. He played against the Raiders 11 times spanning 2016-2021. Hill had a total of 54 catches for 796 yards and six touchdown catches against the Raiders as a member of the Chiefs. He had three 100-plus receiving yards games in those 11 games.

So, keeping Hill from taking over now that he’s wearing a different helmet is key for Las Vegas this week.