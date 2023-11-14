 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders claim Jack Jones, reunites him with Antonio Pierce

Cornerback was claimed off waivers by New England

By Bill Williamson
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Jack Jones and Davante Adams in 2022
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

In a predictable move, the Las Vegas Raiders have claimed second-year cornerback Jack Jones off of waivers, according to several reports.

Jones, a 2022 fourth-round pick, was cut by the Patriots on Monday.

Jones reunites with Raiders’ interim head coach Antonio Pierce. They’ve known each other since Jones was 13 years old.

Jones, 25, played for Pierce at Long Beach Poly High School and then played at Arizona State from 2019-21 when Pierce was the associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He went to USC out of high school but was dismissed from the program.

Jones, who has two starts in 18 games, has had a rocky tenure in the NFL since the Patriots drafted him, which was considered a gamble at the time.

Jones, who is talented, was arrested at Boston’s Logan Airport in June on gun charges. They were later dropped after he agreed to a year’s probation. He was suspended for the final two games of his rookie season while on injured reserve and he missed a team curfew earlier this month.

So, there are red flags that come with Jones. But with Pierce vouching for him, the Raiders could try to attempt to salvage the career of a talented player at a premium position.

The Raiders made room for Jones on the 53-man roster by cutting defensive end Isaac Rochell. He was played in seven games this season for the Raiders.

