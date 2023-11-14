Raiders claim Jack Jones, reunites him with Antonio Pierce

In a predictable move, the Las Vegas Raiders have claimed second-year cornerback Jack Jones off of waivers, according to several reports.

Jack Jones had been claimed by the #Raiders, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 14, 2023

Jones, a 2022 fourth-round pick, was cut by the Patriots on Monday.

Related Why Jack Jones may end up with the Raiders

Jones reunites with Raiders’ interim head coach Antonio Pierce. They’ve known each other since Jones was 13 years old.

Jones, 25, played for Pierce at Long Beach Poly High School and then played at Arizona State from 2019-21 when Pierce was the associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He went to USC out of high school but was dismissed from the program.

Jones, who has two starts in 18 games, has had a rocky tenure in the NFL since the Patriots drafted him, which was considered a gamble at the time.

The Vikings joined the Raiders in putting a claim in on CB Jack Jones, per source.



The Raiders had higher priority in the waiver order and land the former Patriot in their secondary. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 14, 2023

Jones, who is talented, was arrested at Boston’s Logan Airport in June on gun charges. They were later dropped after he agreed to a year’s probation. He was suspended for the final two games of his rookie season while on injured reserve and he missed a team curfew earlier this month.

THANK YOU PATS NATION AND PATS ORGANIZATION I APPRECIATED EVERYTHING ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE I HAD WITH THE PATS. ITS LOVE FORVER ❤️ .. NEW CHAPTER ‍☠️.. BLESSED TO BE A RAIDER ☠️ — Jack Jones ‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) November 14, 2023

So, there are red flags that come with Jones. But with Pierce vouching for him, the Raiders could try to attempt to salvage the career of a talented player at a premium position.

The Raiders made room for Jones on the 53-man roster by cutting defensive end Isaac Rochell. He was played in seven games this season for the Raiders.