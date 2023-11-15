 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Another chance to fawn over Maxx Crosby

Raiders’ star pass-rusher continues to amaze

By Bill Williamson
I realize we’re repeating ourselves here. Yet, when greatness is repeated it needs to recognized and celebrated.

So, we repeat: Maxx Crosby is ridiculous and what he is accomplishing this season deserves to be repeated; over and and over again.

The best part of the Las Vegas Raiders’ star pass-rusher’s success is that it all starts with his effort. Crosby’s motor never turns off and, what’s most important, is he never leaves the field.

Check this out:

The guy simply never leaves the field and it’s just unheard for a player his position. Crosby is incredible and we will repeat it over and over again.

In other Raiders’ news:

