A look at Raiders cornerback room after Jack Jones addition

With the schedule getting tougher a string of games against teams with better quarterbacks than they have been seeing in recent weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders improved their cornerback position Tuesday by claiming second-year player Jack Jones off of waivers from the New England Patriots.

The Jones’ addition lengthens the Raiders’ cornerback position, which had has some solid moments.

Still, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Jones, who has two starts in 18 career games with the Patriots, joins the front end of the Raiders’ rotation.

The Raiders’ current starting cornerbacks are Marcus Peters and Amik Robertson, although Robertson suffered a concussion and it could affect his availability Sunday at the Miami Dolphins, who, of course, have a powerful passing game.

If Robertson can’t play at Miami, perhaps Jones will play an immediate role for the Raiders. Rookie Jakorian Bennett took over for Robertson against the Jets on Sunday night. Jones and Bennett will likely battle for playing time now. So, Bennett, who was a starter early in the season, is probably the player who is most affected by Jones’ arrival at the moment.

Although, there is a chance, if he comes on strong, Jones could push a healthy Robertson for playing time down the stretch. Interestingly, Robertson, who has made some flash plays this season, is a free agent after the season and he could be coveted on the open market. Jones is under contract for two more seasons.

Nickel cornerback Nate Hobbs shouldn’t see his role change. Tyler Hall is the other backup. It will be interesting to see how many cornerbacks the Raiders keep active on games days down the stretch now that Jones is part of the equation.

There is little doubt this group is deeper and it’s coming at the right time.