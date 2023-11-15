Raiders Reacts Week 11: What is your confidence in the teams direction?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Las Vegas Raiders are back to 500 after back-to-back wins over New York teams. The buzz around the Raiders is high, with a new identity being built by Antonio Pierce.

With the team energized, the defense starts to take off. Even though it was against weaker offenses, they are beginning to build a resume and look solid.

The offense performed admirably versus a tough defense, finding a way to move the football. They scored ten points in the second half to finish the victory late.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask again for your confidence in the team's direction. Let us know below your thoughts. It was at 90% last week. Can it reach 100%?