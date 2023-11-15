Raiders’ linebacker Robert Spillane wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Robert Spillane may not be one of the more high-profile linebackers in the NFL, but after the show he put on in prime-time Sunday night, the word is certainly out the Las Vegas Raiders’ linebacker is making a big impact in his first season with the team.

And he was rewarded Wednesday morning by being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in a 16-12 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

That's our guy! #RaiderNation



Congratulations to Robert Spillane on being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week! — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 15, 2023

Spillane made a big impact in the game. He had a late interception deep in Las Vegas territory late in the game to basically seal the game. But that wasn’t the end of Spillane’s impact in the game.

Spillane, who is playing despite having a recent hand surgery, tied for the team lead with seven tackles and he had a sack, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed, He was the first Raiders’ player to record an interception and a sack in the same game.

The Raiders defense has allowed a touchdown on just 3/35 drives since week 8 (8.6%)



It ranks 1st in the NFL pic.twitter.com/FyaWxP66Us — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) November 15, 2023

Spillane has been strong in his first season after signing as a free agent from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is the second Raiders’ defensive player to win this award. Pass-Rusher was named the DPOW after his efforts against the Gren Bay Packers in Week 5.