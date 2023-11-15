Raiders injury News: Kolton Miller and Dylan Parham join Amik Robertson as they miss practice

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with an apparent head injury and is now confirmed to be in the league’s concussion protocol, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The play Robertson was injured on happened on the first play of the second quarter as he tackled Jets running back Breece Hall. Hall attempted to hurdle Robertson and, in the process, the running back’s knee collided with the cornerback’s helmet, knocking the latter out cold as he was seen in a fencing pose on the ground.

In addition to Robertson, the Raiders were without left tackle Kolton Miller Miller (shoulder) and starting guard Dylan Parham (calf) at practice Wednesday. Miller missed the Jets game. All three of these injuries will be monitored in the coming days.

The Raiders did get some good injury news Wednesday after fullback Jakob Johnson returned to practice fully after missing the past two games with a concussion. So, it appears he’s on his way to playing at Miami.

To return to play, Robertson must complete the NFL’s five-step process to get cleared from concussion protocol. That puts his status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins in doubt as very few players have suffered a concussion and played the very next week this season. According to Sharp Football Analysis, the median time a player is in concussion protocol is nine days, as of last December.

Rookie Jakorian Bennett ended up taking over for Robertson during the rest of the game, and Bennett will likely be the favorite to replace Robertson in the starting lineup if the veteran has to miss time.

However, the Raiders did recently claim cornerback Jack Jones off of waivers from the New England Patriots and have Tyler Hall as a reserve cornerback if they want to go in a different direction. Hall is more of a nickel corner but Nate Hobbs has experience out wide if the coaching staff elects to promote Hall instead of Bennett.

Meanwhile, safety Roderic Teamer has had his 21-day window open for a return from the injured reserve. He could play this week if activated. He’s missed the past four games with a hamstring injury.