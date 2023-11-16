 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Robert Spillane has been big addition

Free-agent linebacker has paid off

By Bill Williamson
new
New York Jets v Las Vegas Raiders
Robert Spillane
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders’ needed some juice at linebacker for years and it appears they finally got some when they signed Robert Spillane to a two-year contract this offseason.

The former part-time starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a mainstay for the Raiders’ defense and has been a stabilizing force for the improved unit. Spillane, who signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Silver and Black, helped seal a 16-12 win over the New York Jets with a late interception deep in Las Vegas territory. He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the game.

Spillane, who is playing with a surgically-repaired hand, has been an impact player for the Raiders in his first season as these recent tweets from The Associated Press indicate:

Production from a Raiders’ linebacker, who knew?

