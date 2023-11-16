Silver Minings: Robert Spillane has been big addition

The Las Vegas Raiders’ needed some juice at linebacker for years and it appears they finally got some when they signed Robert Spillane to a two-year contract this offseason.
The former part-time starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a mainstay for the Raiders’ defense and has been a stabilizing force for the improved unit. Spillane, who signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Silver and Black, helped seal a 16-12 win over the New York Jets with a late interception deep in Las Vegas territory. He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the game.
Robert Spillane: highest-graded LB in the NFL for Week 10 (90.8) pic.twitter.com/Ogk9yEOjHN— PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) November 14, 2023
Spillane, who is playing with a surgically-repaired hand, has been an impact player for the Raiders in his first season as these recent tweets from The Associated Press indicate:
Robert Spillane has 3 INTs, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery this season. The only other #Raiders player to do that in a season is William Thomas in 2001 (3 INTs, 3 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries)— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 13, 2023
Robert Spillane has 3 INTs and 2.5 sacks this season. All #Raiders linebackers combined had 2 INTs and 1.5 sacks the past 2 seasons— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 13, 2023
Production from a Raiders’ linebacker, who knew?
