Silver Minings: Robert Spillane has been big addition

The Las Vegas Raiders’ needed some juice at linebacker for years and it appears they finally got some when they signed Robert Spillane to a two-year contract this offseason.

The former part-time starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a mainstay for the Raiders’ defense and has been a stabilizing force for the improved unit. Spillane, who signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Silver and Black, helped seal a 16-12 win over the New York Jets with a late interception deep in Las Vegas territory. He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the game.

Robert Spillane: highest-graded LB in the NFL for Week 10 (90.8) pic.twitter.com/Ogk9yEOjHN — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) November 14, 2023

Spillane, who is playing with a surgically-repaired hand, has been an impact player for the Raiders in his first season as these recent tweets from The Associated Press indicate:

Robert Spillane has 3 INTs, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery this season. The only other #Raiders player to do that in a season is William Thomas in 2001 (3 INTs, 3 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 13, 2023

Robert Spillane has 3 INTs and 2.5 sacks this season. All #Raiders linebackers combined had 2 INTs and 1.5 sacks the past 2 seasons — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 13, 2023

Production from a Raiders’ linebacker, who knew?

In other Raiders’ news: