Submit your Week 11 mailbag questions!

Well, well, well, what a difference three weeks can make!

At the end of last month, the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2023 season looked like it was over and the team was on a path to nowhere. Now, in the middle of November, the Raiders are 2-0 under interim head coach Antonio Pierce and have bumped their record back up to .500 to put themselves in the thick of the AFC Wild Card race down the stretch of the season.

That being said, Pierce and Las Vegas will face their biggest test yet as they hit the road for the first time with Pierce as head coach to take on the explosive Miami Dolphins in Week 11. It will be a tough matchup and a good litmus test to see where the Silver and Black are at as far as being a postseason contender.

So fire away with any questions you have about the matchup or the Raiders in general.

