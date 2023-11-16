Silver and Black Pride’s Week 11 Pick’em competition: Raiders’ playoff hopes put to test in Miami

Interim head coach Antonio Pierce has injected new life into the Las Vegas Raiders as the Raiders are now 5-5 and have a fighter’s chance at earning a wild card spot. However, Week 11 be a true measuring stick for Las Vegas as the team takes on the Miami Dolphins as heavy underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings also has lines and prop bets available for every game this weekend as the Cleveland Browns are slight favorites at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers (baring a line change after writing), and so are the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Of course, Silver and Black Pride’s Pick’em competition is live and active as below is a look at where our writers stand after Week 10.

Bill Williamson 103-47 (69%) Ray Aspuria 87-49 (64%) Matt Holder 89-61 (59%)

If you thought Bill’s hot streak was coming to an end anytime soon, you’re sorely mistaken. He, once again, led the writers with an impressive 10-4 performance as he should coast through the regular season in first place. Meanwhile, Ray and I both had a tough showing at 7-7 as we battle it out at the bottom of the standings for the rest of the campaign.

Community Standings

1. Chrome&Onyx 99-51

t2. Edgaredm08 98-52

t2. RaiderFan 98-52

t2. Knoxian 98-52

t2. Duckman82 98-52

t2. Dirty Harry 98-52

t7. Hot Mo 97-53

t7. Wjdb#1972 97-53

t7. Autumn Wind 97-53

t7. 21Lefty21 97-53

t7. Sci-Town MA Raiders 97-53

Week 10 Top Pickers

t1. SacBomber03 11-3

t1. Hot Mo 11-3

t3. Edgaredm08 10-4

t3. MrDLT87 10-4

t3. RaiderFan 10-4

t3. Bull City Raider 10-4

t3. Mooniac 10-4

t3. Just Win Baby TX 10-4

t3. Knoxian 10-4

t3. RAYdersss!!!! 10-4

Hot Mo is the big winner of Week 10 with 11 correct picks that catapult him/her into the Top 10 of the Community Standings after just missing it last week. SacBomber03 also deserves a shout-out for being one of two top pickers, putting him/her one game away from cracking the standings. Also, you guys crushed it as a whole again this week as we had eight people get 10 winners and 11 people with nine! Keep up the good work!

Chrome&Onyx is still the community leader but we have five people who are within one pick and five more within two, so the top spot is still very much up for grabs!

Best of luck to everyone! Don’t forget to make your picks and may your picks be good!