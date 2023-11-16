Bengals-Ravens TNF: Open thread and gambling picks

We’re in for a treat tonight on the Week 11 edition of Thursday Night Football. With all four teams above .500, the AFC North is up for grabs this season which makes this game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens critically important for the AFC playoff picture. Also, the Las Vegas Raiders are currently behind the Bengals in the Wild Card standings, giving Raider Nation another reason to tune in.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PT and the game will air on Amazon Prime. For my gambling folks, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering lines and prop bets for tonight's game as the spread, total and moneylines are listed below.

Spread: BAL -3.5

O/U: 46.5

BAL ML: -180

CIN ML: +150

For the injury report, the Bengals will be without a couple of key players; wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle). Also, wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (knee) has been ruled out and wide receiver Charlie Jones (thumb) is questionable.

As for the Ravens, left tackle and Las Vegas native Ronnie Stanley (knee) and linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) have been ruled out while cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) is doubtful. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (hamstring), guard and former Raider John Simpson (illness/shoulder), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) and defensive back and former Raider Daryl Worley (hamstring) are questionable.

According to RotoWire, the weather should be pretty nice in Baltimore for this time of year with a forecast of 52 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at game time.

