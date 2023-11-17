Raiders-Dolphins Week 11: 5 things to watch

The Las Vegas Raiders play at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Week 11 with a 10 a.m. PT kickoff.

Here are keys to a Raiders’ upset victory:

Play a great defensive game:

The cupcake tasting fest is over. The Raiders are playing a real offense this week. The Raiders’ have played the second easiest schedule in the NFL through the first 10 weeks of the season. Many of those game were against teams with dreadful offenses and extremely weak quarterback play, which was the case in the past two weeks against the New York Giants and New York Jets. Well, Las Vegas and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham better buckle up. The Dolphins can play offense, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Even though they have had their bye, the Dolphins still lead the NFL in points and yards gained. Thus, the Las Vegas defense must be up to the task.

Put on your track shoes:

The thing about the Dolphins’ offense is, well, it’s different. These dudes are blazers. Their skill-position players are extremely fast. The Raiders’ secondary, which has had some nice moments this season, will have a great challenge and must find away to slow these guys down or the Dolphins could have a field day on offense.

Contain Hill:

The showcase of the Miami offense is wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Raiders are quite familiar with Hill, of course, from his days with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Hill has played 11 games against the Raiders with the Chiefs and he has had great success. Hill has 69 catches for 1,0756 yards and eight touchdown catches in nine games. He has to be the focal point of Graham’s plan.

Run the ball:

Josh Jacobs’ has been improving in recent weeks and the Raiders need to feed him. If he can control the game, it would keep Miami’s offense off the field and it would eat clock. It would be a nice way to earn a road upset. Feed Jacobs.

Get takeaways:

We should know by now that the best way to earn a road upset is to win the turnover battle. it’s not breaking any ground here, but it would go a long way. The Raiders won the turnover battle at Detroit in a road loss against a good offensive team, yet the couldn’t take advantage, they must figure out a way to get takeaways and turn it into a victory in South Florida.