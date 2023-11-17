Raiders-Dolphins: Best prop bets, Raiders’ playoff hopes get put to the test

The Las Vegas Raiders’ playoff hopes have been revived as they ride into Week 11 on a two-game winning streak. However, the Raiders face a big test this Sunday that will show how much of a postseason contender they are by taking on the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins.

Kickoff is at 10 p.m. PT on Sunday and the game will air on CBS. Below is a look at Silver and Black Pride’s best prop bets for the matchup and all odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Dolphins Best Prop Bets

Josh Jacobs, over 61.5 rushing yards (-115)

With how explosive the Dolphins’ offense is this season, expect the Raiders to try and play ball control as much as possible this weekend. The best way to keep big-play receivers like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, as well as big-play running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane, from making big plays is to keep them on the sidelines. So, I’d expect Josh Jacobs to be featured early and often on Sunday.

Also, Miami’s defense allows 106.2 rushing yards per game—ranks 13th in the NFL—and 3.9 yards per carry—ranks 11th, and Jacobs is pretty much the only running back who gets touches for Las Vegas. So, being about 40 yards under the Dolphins’ season average seems reasonable. Plus, Jacobs has easily crossed this threshold in the last two games and was right at 61 yards against Detroit three weeks ago.

Jaylen Waddle, over 65.5 rushing & receiving yards (-115)

While Hill is undoubtedly the Dolphins’ most dangerous receiver and will command the Raiders’ attention, Waddle can’t be forgotten about either and Waddle has a much lower yards from scrimmage figure—93.5 compared to 65.5. The latter is also very good after the catch and Las Vegas’ cornerbacks have had a lot of missed tackles this season, which is a dangerous combination. Also, the Dolphins are coming off of a bye week so it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if Mike McDaniel used the time off to cook up a trick play to Waddle on a reverse, end around or something along those lines.

Maxx Crosby, over 2.5 solo tackles (+100)

While Miami’s right tackle Austin Jackson has been much better in pass protection this season with just one sack allowed, according to Pro Football Focus, he still isn’t a good run blocker with a 48.9 PFF run-blocking grade this season. So, Maxx Crosby might not have as much success as a pass-rusher this Sunday, but he should be able to make some plays against the run. Crosby has had at least three solo tackles in six out of ten games this year and it’s an even-money bet, so the odds feel pretty good here.