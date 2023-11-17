Silver Minings: Chemistry between Aidan O’Connell and Davante Adams is growing

The Las Vegas Raiders are starting a Rookie quarterback for multiple games for the first time since 2014. Aidan O'Connell has helped the Raiders win their last two starts and is gaining respect in the locker room.

The most important player for him to connect with is Davante Adams. Adams had six catches for 86 yards last Sunday on 13 targets. O'Connell is becoming more open with him, displaying itself on the field.

Yeah, I think Davante is an easy guy to talk to. He’s down to earth and I obviously watched him a lot growing up. It’s cool to, like you said, form that friendship a little bit. I got to make fun of him a little bit and he’s obviously a very good player. I guess my job is to bring him back down to earth a couple of times, even if that’s not my job. But, no, he’s just a great guy. He was one of the early guys to welcome me in to make me feel welcome here, so he’s been a huge part of my development.

Even Adams notices a difference in O'Connell's presence as he starts to take command of the football team.

I was making sure I didn’t have nothing on my face, and he’s walking by talking saying that I don’t look good in the mirror. Stuff like that is where you start to take the next steps in your friendship to allow you to have a better connection on the field. That’s how it was with me and Aaron [Rodgers], me and Brett Hundley had some opportunities, and the more we start playing together, the more comfortable he got in our one-on-one connection too.

As the season goes along, it is integral for the offense to be productive to keep Adams involved. If their chemistry continues to grow, it could continue beyond this year.

