SB Nation Reacts: 88 percent of Raiders fans have confidence in the teams direction

The Las Vegas Raiders are back to 500 after back-to-back wins over New York teams. The buzz around the Raiders is high, with a new identity being built by Antonio Pierce.

With the team energized, the defense starts to take off. Even though it was against weaker offenses, they are beginning to build a resume and look solid.

The offense performed admirably versus a tough defense, finding a way to move the football. They scored ten points in the second half to finish the victory late.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask again for your confidence in the team’s direction. Let us know below your thoughts. It was at 90% last week but dropped to 88% after the win vs. the Jets.

The team travels to Miami to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. It has been a struggle for the Raiders during early slates. Antonio Pierce switched to staying in Las Vegas instead of making the early trip to Miami. We will see if it pays off in the end.