Raiders release fullback Jakob Johnson

Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler are no longer running the Las Vegas Raiders and the Patriots Way is slowly fading from the program.

Another indication of that happened Friday morning when the team released fullback Jakob Johnson. He was brought to Las Vegas by McDaniels and Ziegler (who were both fired by Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on October 31) when they came to Las Vegas in the 2022 offseason. Johnson was with McDaniels and Ziegler in New England.

Under interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree, the Raiders simply have went away from using the fullback position and have had better success on the ground led by tailback Josh Jacobs.

While Johnson’s role has diminished, Raiders’ interim head coach Antonio Pierce indicated Friday morning that he could return to the team at some point.

Johnson actually has been out the past two games (since Hardegree has taken over the offense) with a concussion. He was practicing fully this week.

Johnson was playing around 25 percent of the time when he was healthy. Now, the Raiders’ offense will proceed without featuring a fullback in the offense.