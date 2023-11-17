AFC playoff hunt: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow out for season

As the Las Vegas Raiders try to claw back into the AFC playoff push with eight weeks remaining in the regular season, yet another AFC playoff contender has suffered a crushing blow at the most important posiiton on the field.

News broke Friday that Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the NFL season with a torn ligament in his throwing wrist. Burrow was injured in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow is out for the year with a torn ligament, per coach Zac Taylor.



He had his MRI this morning. Jake Browning, who finished last night, is his backup. pic.twitter.com/JbjGaYssAL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2023

The Burrow injury comes days after another AFC North playoff contender, the Cleveland Browns, lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury, Six starting quarterbacks have now been lost for the season, including another AFC playoff contender, Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets in Week 1.

List of significant QB injuries this season continue to grow:



Joe Burrow, wrist

Deshaun Watson, shoulder

Kirk Cousins: Achilles

Daniel Jones: Knee

Anthony Richardson: Shoulder

Aaron Rodgers: Achilles — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2023

The Bengals are 5-5 and have the same record as the Raiders as Les Vegas heads into a big game at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. So, Burrow’s injury could have a huge factor in the AFC playoff chase.