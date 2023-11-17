Raiders injury news: Amik Robertson full go for Dolphins game

Five days after a scary injury, starting Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson has been cleared to play Sunday at the Miami Dolphins (10 a.m. PT kickoff).

Robertson left the game with a concussion. Yet, he ahs cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and he practiced fully Friday and is ready to face the Dolphins’ high-powered passing game.

Meanwhile, offensive linemen Kolton Miller and Dylan Parham are both listed as questionable to play Sunday. Miller, the Raiders’ left tackle, has a shoulder injury that kept him out of Sunday night’s 16-12 win over the New York Jets. Parham, the left guard, is dealing with a calf injury he apparently suffered during the Jets’ game.

Both players missed practice Wednesday, but practiced Thursday and Friday on a limited basis, so it appears they both have a chance to play Sunday.

Also, safety Roderic Teamer is listed as questionable to play Sunday as well. He has been on the injured reserve for the past four games with a hamstring injury,