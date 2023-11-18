Silver Minings: Raiders-Dolphins predictions

Thanksgiving is days away and that means the NFL playoff picture is developing and, yes, your Las Vegas Raiders are relevant in the postseason chatter.

After winning two straight games under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, the Raiders are 5-5 and alive in the AFC. Yet, Las Vegas, which has had the second easiest schedule in the NFL in 2023, will see the schedule toughen.

That begins Sunday as they play at the 6-3 Miami Dolphins.

The Raiders have faced many week offenses this season. That’s not the case in Week 11.

Even though they have played just nine game, the Dolphins enter Week 11 play leading the league in points scored and yardage gained. So, this is a big test for the resurgent Raiders.

I like we’re seeing from this squad under Pierce, but this is a tough task.

Here goes: Dolphins 27, Raiders 17.

Now, it’s your turn.

In other Raiders’ news: