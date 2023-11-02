 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Raiders have a nasty turnover streak alive

Las Vegas has coughed it up for 15 straight games

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions
Jimmy Garoppolo
Derek Carr is gone.

Yet, the turnover issues have continued for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders are committing turnovers at an alarming rate and they have committed, at least, one turnover in 15 straight games. According to The Associated Press, it is the longest current such streak in the NFL.

So, this streak covers the first eight games of this season and the final seven games of the 2022 season.

New starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been a big reason why the Raiders’ turnover issues have persisted this season. He has an NFL-leading nine interceptions despite the fact that he has missed two-and-a half games due to injury.

It’s been a brutal part of this season.

