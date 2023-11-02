Silver Minings: Raiders have a nasty turnover streak alive

Derek Carr is gone.

Yet, the turnover issues have continued for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders are committing turnovers at an alarming rate and they have committed, at least, one turnover in 15 straight games. According to The Associated Press, it is the longest current such streak in the NFL.

#Raiders have at least 1 turnover in 15 straight games for longest active streak in NFL. Last game w/out one was Week 11 at Denver last season. Their last longer streak was 16 games in 2011-12 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 31, 2023

So, this streak covers the first eight games of this season and the final seven games of the 2022 season.

New starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been a big reason why the Raiders’ turnover issues have persisted this season. He has an NFL-leading nine interceptions despite the fact that he has missed two-and-a half games due to injury.

#Raiders 13 INTs are their most in 1st 8 games of a season since 2011 when they also had 13. The last time they had more in 1st 8 games was 1983 (14). So one more pick tonight and they might be Super Bowl bound? — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 31, 2023

It’s been a brutal part of this season.

In other Raiders’ news: