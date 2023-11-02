Silver and Black Pride’s Week 9 Pick’em competition: The post-Josh McDaniels era begins

Week 9 marks the halfway point in our Silver and Black Pride Pick’em competition and has already brought Las Vegas Raiders fans something they’ve been asking for over the last several weeks. Late into the night on Halloween, the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler as head coach and general manager, dawning another new era in Las Vegas.

Despite the change, DraftKings Sportsbook still has the Raiders as slight favorites against the New York Giants on Sunday. Of course, DraftKings sponsors S&BP’s Pick’em competition and is offering lines and prop bets for every game this weekend as the Dallas Cowboys are a field goal underdog to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals are a small home favorite against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

As for our competition, below is a look at where the writers stand after Week 8.

Bill Williamson 81-41 (66%) Ray Aspuria 70-38 (65%) Matt Holder 74-48 (61%)

It’s back-to-back weeks for Bill as the top picker among the writers as he went 12-4 last week. Ray, who actually made picks this time, also had a strong showing with an 11-5 mark. Meanwhile, I’m bringing up the caboose again at 10-6 which also digs me into a deeper hole after leading the writers just a few weeks ago.

Community Standings

1. Chrome&Onyx 82-40

2. Autumn Wind 80-42

t3. Tyrone Wheatleys Mom 79-43

t3. Dirty Harry 79-43

t3. Knoxian 79-43

t6. MOONPIESporTODOS 78-44

t6. RaiderFan 78-44

t6. uncleRaider 78-44

t6. Duckman82 78-44

t6. 21Lefty21 78-44

t6. Alaskan Raida 78-44

t6. SacBomber03 78-44

t6. Sci-Town MA Raiders 78-44

t6. Wjdb#1972 78-44

Week 8 Top Pickers

Tyrone Wheatleys Mom 13-3

LawrencevilleRaider 13-3

Cuzzin Joey 13-3

torindorn4life 13-3

A big shoutout is in order for Tyrone Wheatlys Mom after getting 13 correct picks and earning a spot on the community leaderboard! Of course, LawrencevilleRaider, Cuzzin Joey and torindorn4life deserve some recognition for being the top pickers this week as well. As a whole, you guys crushed again as 20 people got 12 correct picks!

Chrome&Onyx is still the leader heading into the second half of the season but Autumn Wind is right on his/her tail after picking up a game with 12 winners to Chrome&Onyx’s 11. It’s still anyone’s game at this point.

Best of luck to everyone! Don’t forget to make your picks and may your picks be good!