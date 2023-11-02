Titans-Steelers TNF: Open thread and gambling picks

We’ve got a solid matchup to kick off Week 9 on Thursday Night Football with the Tennessee Titans (3-4) taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) as both teams are battling to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The game will air on Amazon Prime at 5:15 p.m. PT. For my gambling folks, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering lines and prop bets for tonight as the spread, total and moneylines are below.

Spread: PIT -3

O/U: 36.5

PIT ML: -162

TEN ML: +136

As for the injury report, the Titans have ruled four players out; offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (concussion), cornerback Rodger McCreary (hamstring), defensive back Mike Brown (ankle) and quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle). So, rookie quarterback Will Levis will be making his second career start. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (toe) was listed as questionable and missed practice yesterday, but NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported that Hopkins is expected to play.

For the Steelers, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) has been ruled out and defensive back Levi Wallace (foot) is questionable. Quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a rib injury last week that caused him to leave the game, however, he will be playing tonight.

Per The Weather Chanel, there’s a high of 41 degrees and a low of 39 with five MPH winds and a one percent chance of rain around game time in Pittsburgh tonight.

