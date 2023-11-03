Raiders-Giants: 5 things to watch

The Las Vegas Raiders host the New York Giants Sunday with a 1:25 p.m. PT kickoff. Here are five keys to a victory for the favored home team.

Be the better team:

Yes, the Raiders, beginning the Antonio Pierce era after Josh McDaniels was fired, should win this game, but that doesn’t mean much. Remember, we’re just two weeks removed from the embarrassment against the Chicago Bears. So, while this is an extremely winnable game, the Raiders are capable of blowing it. So, they must act like the better team. They need to play clean, keep the turnovers to a minimum and take advantage of their opponent.

Contain Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence:

The Giants’ defensive linemen are coming off a huge performance. Thidodeaux had three sacks in a loss to the New York Jets in Week 8. He has 8.5 sacks and he can wreck this game for the Raiders. Lawrence also had a huge game against the Jets. Containing them is a must,

Don’t let Saquon Barkley take over:

The Raiders’ have had trouble against the run this season and they have had sequences where tackling is an issue. If they are tight this week against the run, Barkley will make them pay.

the Raiders have allowed 152.6 yards from scrimmage to RBs



they rank #31 in early down RB success allowed & #29 in EPA/rush



Saquon has had 28, 24 and 39 touches over the last three weeks



NYG OTs Andrew Thomas & Evan Neal practiced today



PREVIEW:https://t.co/slyO7GhxYN — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 1, 2023

Barkley, who has dealt with injuries this season, is coming off his best game of the season as he had 128 rushing yards against the Jets. He can also be a factor as a receiver as he has 19 catches in five games. Keeping him in control is key for Las Vegas.

Make Daniel Jones uncomfortable:

The Giants’ quarterback is playing for the first time in four weeks because of a neck injury. The Raiders can’t allow him to find his rhythm early. They have to keep the heat on him and hope he doesn’t shake off the rust quickly. He can make some plays if given the chance.

Keep the good home vibes up:

The Raiders have won their past two games at Allegiant Stadium and are home for the first time in three weeks. There will likely be a good amount of Giants’ fans in the building, but the Raiders will need to overcome it. They have back-to-back winnable home games against the Giants and the Jets in these next two games. They need to take advantage of this opportunity to keep their playoff dreams afloat.