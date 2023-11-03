 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Community pulse: Reliving goosebump moments in Raiders’ history

Lots of great Super Bowl memories

By Bill Williamson
Minnesota Vikings vs Oakland Raiders, Super Bowl XI
Willie Brown Pick Six Super Bowl XI
You all know one of my favorite subjects during our weekly Tuesday community questions is when they revolve around history. I love Raiders’ history and love memories of the golden era for the franchise.

That’s why this week’s edition was so fun. We asked our community members to give us their favorite goose-bump moment in their lifetime.

We got some great responses, invoking memories of the Raiders’ Super Bowl wins. My favorite goose-bump moment was the team carrying coach John Madden off the field after the Raiders beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI

Here are some of your responses (and, yes we had some funny responses as usual):

castleman
Good thing you didn't ask about nightmares Bill..... lol
Desair711
I will have goosebumps when I see the following headline on this blog:
"Raiders dismiss McDaniels".
DaysofOld
Bo knows…against the Seattle Seahawks on MNF!
stormy88
Nothing, never seen the Raiders give me a "goose bumps" moment. I basically stick around as a Raider fan for some reason only god knows
oakrad32
Marcus Allen in the Super Bowl. 74 yard run!
Big Dog
The Heidi Game, which I attended.
asa1658
Willie Brown's interception of Tarkenton in SB Xl
Desair711
Jack Squirek.

Thanks again for your thoughts.

Cheers and happy weekend.

