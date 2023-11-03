Community pulse: Reliving goosebump moments in Raiders’ history

You all know one of my favorite subjects during our weekly Tuesday community questions is when they revolve around history. I love Raiders’ history and love memories of the golden era for the franchise.

That’s why this week’s edition was so fun. We asked our community members to give us their favorite goose-bump moment in their lifetime.

We got some great responses, invoking memories of the Raiders’ Super Bowl wins. My favorite goose-bump moment was the team carrying coach John Madden off the field after the Raiders beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI

Here are some of your responses (and, yes we had some funny responses as usual):

Thanks again for your thoughts.

Cheers and happy weekend.