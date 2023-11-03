Raiders-Giants: Best prop bets, Will Raiders be re-energized after coaching change?

Week 9 begins a new era for the Las Vegas Raiders as they take on the New York Giants in the Raiders' first game after firing head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. That will impact this week’s prop bets as the offense—and the team as a whole—should be re-energized with McDaniels out and Aidan O’Connell in as the team’s starting quarterback.

Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday and the game will air on FOX. Below is a look at Silver and Black Pride’s best prop bets for the matchup and all odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Giants Best Prop Bets

Davante Adams, over 73.5 receiving yards (-115)

While he didn’t outwardly say it, it became pretty obvious that Davante Adams’ frustration with McDaniels and Jimmy Garoppolo had boiled over. Now, this is Adams’ chance to prove that they were the problem, and putting together a good outing in the first game without them is a great way to prove that. Plus, the Giants’ secondary isn’t very good, ranking 25th as a team with a 58.5 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus. They’re also starting Adoree’ Jackson and Deonte Banks at cornerback, who have combined to give up 706 yards in coverage this season, per PFF.

Aidan O’Connell, over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+185)

O’Connell got a vote of confidence from interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who named him the starter and said he gives Las Vegas the best chance to win. A big part of the reason why I like this bet is I wouldn’t be surprised if the remaining coaching staff tries to help pad O’Connell’s stats to one, build his confidence, and two, make themselves look better. Also, as mentioned above, New York’s defensive backs aren’t very good and this will be their first game without Leonard Williams, so their pass rush will likely take a hit, too.

Raiders, first to Score (+180)

In case you haven’t put two and two together by now, the theme of the week for the Raiders is playing with more energy and proving that the old regime was the problem. I think Pierce is a good motivator and leader who can get the guys going. Las Vegas is also playing at home for the first time since suffering a couple of tough losses on the road, so they should have plenty of motivation and come out of the gates swinging on Sunday.