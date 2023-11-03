SB Nation Reacts: 76 percent of Raiders fans have confidence in the team going forward

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the headlines with the firing of Josh McDaniels. Mark Davis announced late last night, waking Raider Nation out of their slumbers.

After the offensive performance on Monday, the writing was on the wall for McDaniel’s regime. He was brought in as an offensive guru, and the Raiders haven’t scored more than 20 points on offense. Only a safety from Maxx Crosby helped them cross 20 points.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we check the pulse of Raider Nation. What is your confidence in the team going forward? Last week, it hit an all-time low of 2%. However, after the firing, more fans might be excited about the future. It was clear after the new results have 76% of Raiders fans have confidence in the team’s future.

Antonio Pierce press conference got Raider Nation excited being a Raiders fan him self. The loose locker room will hopefully portray itself on the field and pull off a win on Sunday.

