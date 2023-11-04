Silver Minings: Raiders-Giants predictions

It’s prediction time again and these are the weeks that should scare us all.

The Las Vegas Raiders should win this game and they should win it easily as they begin the Antonio Pierce after Josh McDaniels was fired.

The New York Giants are coming into Allegiant Stadium on Sunday (kickoff at 1:25 p.m. PT) and they are not a good team. They are 2-6 and are pretty lousy.

So, yes, the Raiders should be in good shape. Yet, those are the games that always bite them.

Remember, the Chicago debacle was just two weeks ago. The Raiders and no business losing that game and they ended up getting blasted.

So, this probably won’t be easy. Still, I’m sticking with what should happen.

Here goes: Raiders 17, Giants 13.

