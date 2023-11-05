Raiders vs. Giants: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, online streaming and more

Antonio Pierce was a key member of the New York Giants; 2007 Super Bowl-winning team.

He was a standout linebacker for the G-Men from 2005-09. Sunday, he makes his debut as the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He replaces Josh McDaniels who was fired late Halloween night.

The opponent: Yes, the New York Giants, “Antonio is one of my favorite players,” Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who coached Pierce with the Giants, told SB Nation teammate Pete Sweeney this week. “We don’t beat the Patriots (in the Super Bowl) if Antonio isn’t running the show ...I knew the moment he came in the NFL as a coach, it wouldn’t be long (before he became a head coach).”

Here is all you need to know about the game:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 3-5, the Giants are 2-6.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023

Time: 1:25 p.m. PT

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice inside Allegiant Stadium.

Betting: Raiders -1.5, 37.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

